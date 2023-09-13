Five steps for Jacksonville homeowners on how to save their trees, according to experts

Homeowners are upset at insurance companies saying their policies will be canceled if they don't chop down tree limbs. Here's how to fight back and win.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some Jacksonville homeowners say they are upset after receiving word from insurance companies saying their policy will be terminated if they don't cut back their trees, including limbs hanging over roofs.

Now, homeowners are speaking out about how they can fight back and avoid losing beautiful tree limbs or trees.

First Coast News talked with two state certified arborists in Jacksonville, Brad Bushor with Bushor's Tree Surgeons and Barry Williams with Warming Tree Service. Both have also passed tests to become certified in risk assessment.

Both Bushor and Williams say they are seeing too many requests for trimming that go against industry standards, according to research from University of Florida and other groups.

Here's are the steps arborists are recommending to homeowners.

1) Have a qualified expert evaluate your trees. Remember limbs can safely be over roofs in many cases.

2) Choose a "certified arborist." And be careful. Williams says, "An arborist is anybody who cuts trees or trims trees for a living. A certified arborist has to take state exams."

3) To find a list of state certified arborists near you click here.

4) The ISA, International Society of Arboriculture, has a form letter you can send to your insurance company to fight off their threat of forcing you to trim back trees or lose your policy. For the letter click here.