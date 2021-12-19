3 Jacksonville firefighters transported to hospital after fire truck overturns

JFRD said crews were responding to a fire when the truck overturned due to weather conditions in the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were taken to the hospital after a truck overturned due to weather conditions Sunday afternoon.

JFRD told First Coast News that the incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of New Kings Road and Robert Street.

The firefighters were transported to the hospital to undergo a medical evaluation. No serious injuries were reported during the incident, JFRD said.

A portion of New Kings Road was closed following the incident. Drivers are still urged to use caution while traveling near the area.

