JSO: 3 arrested, charged with murder in deadly 2020 shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects in the deadly shooting of a man more than a year ago.

Ki’nya Walters, Judah Randall and Kaleb Howard all face charges of murder and attempted armed robbery, JSO said.

On Aug. 8, 2020, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Milnor Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

First responders took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, JSO said.

Immediately after the shooting, the JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit opened investigations into the shooting.