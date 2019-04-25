BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Funeral arrangements have been made for the 2-year-old boy who DCF says drowned in Macclenny Tuesday, April 23.

Franklin James Anthony Parker was pronounced deceased after he was found floating in a pond when he got out of the home undetected while in the care of his 18-year-old sister.

Franklin's obituary reads that he was an "upbeat, happy child who loved life." Any time the family was about to leave home, he would shout, "I ready!"

The boy's family will be holding his funeral Monday, April 29 at Forbes Funeral Home in Macclenny. He will be laid to rest in Macedonia Cemetery.

