Police: Naval base employees arrested on homicide charges after 60-year-old drowns in Camden County

Police say surveillance footage led to the arrest of 2 contracted employees at a St. Mary's Naval Base, in connection to the drowning of a 60-year-old man in a pool.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Two employees who were working for a contracted company on the Kings Bay Naval Base have been arrested in connection to a drowning in a hotel pool in St. Mary's, GA., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Sixty-year-old André Cournoyer drowned in the pool at SureStay Hotel on Wednesday, police said. An investigation by CCSO and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service began and investigators found surveillance video of the drowning.

Shane White was arrested for aggravated assault and felony murder and Brianna Quitugua was arrested on charges of being party to a crime of aggravated assault and party to a crime of felony murder.

Police said that going forward, this will be treated as a homicide investigation.

Cournoyer was described by his family in his obituary as "a kind, funny, and caring friend." They said he had a tough guy exterior, but with a heart of gold underneath. According to his obituary, he served in the United States Air Force.