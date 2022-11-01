2 teens hurt in crash with a tractor-trailer on Dunn Ave near I-95

The 17-year-old driver had serious injuries, and a 17-year-old passenger was critically injured, according to an FHP report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teenage boys were badly hurt in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Dunn Avenue early Tuesday.

The tractor-trailer was preparing to turn left onto the I-95 southbound ramp from Dunn Avenue westbound, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. An SUV, driven by a 17-year-old Jacksonville boy, was driving east on Dunn Avenue approaching the intersection as the truck turned left.

The front of the SUV struck the right side of the truck's trailer, the report says. The tractor-trailer continued for about 30 feet with the front of the SUV stuck underneath.

Both vehicles stopped on the I-95 southbound ramp, still stuck together, the report says. The 17-year-old driver had serious injuries, and a 17-year-old passenger was critically injured, according to the report.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 63-year-old North Fort Meyers man, was not hurt.