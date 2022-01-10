x
Dive team responding to scene at Clay County pond

Traffic at Henley Road southbound near Russel Road is partially blocked while law enforcement responds.
Credit: CCSO
The Clay County Sheriff's Office dive team is investigating a scene at a pond on Monday afternoon.

FHP is on scene with the CCSO.

Officials say there is no threat to the community at this time.

No further details were immediately available. Please use caution and avoid the area.

First Coast News has sent a team to the scene and will update you as soon as more information is available.  

