Multiple crashes across Jacksonville cause serious injuries, traffic delays Monday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people have been injured in traffic crashes across Jacksonville Monday afternoon, which are also causing traffic delays.

Here's what we know about the crashes right now.

Lavilla

The first crash impacts traffic on I-95 North, just south of the Kings Road exit in the Lavilla area.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the crash involves multiple vehicles and a rolled semi-truck that caught fire.

Two people have been taken to the hospital in serious condition, JFRD says.

Additionally, multiple lanes of I-95 north are closed to traffic right now in the area,

San Marco

Heavy congestion due to several crashes in the area I-10 being routed to San Marco, says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol are the primary responders.