2 injured in Nassau County ATV crash

A 20-year-old man and a 18-year-old woman were riding the ATV on private property near Old Dixie Highway at about 12:30 a.m., according to the FHP.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two ATV riders in Callahan were injured after being thrown from the vehicle after hitting a fence early Sunday morning.

A 20-year-old man and a 18-year-old woman were riding the ATV on private property near Old Dixie Highway at about 12:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. They hit a fence and were thrown from the vehicle.

The 20-year-old who was driving the ATV received minor injuries.