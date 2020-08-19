Rescue crews on scene of 2-vehicle crash in Murray Hill that sent 2 people to the hospital

The two people sent to the hospital have minor injuries, JFRD said in a tweet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is responding to a traffic crash involving two vehicles in Murray Hill.

JFRD initially said in a tweet that the crash involved a mass-casualty incident, with approximately eight vehicles and at least five patients. A second tweet clarified the number of vehicles involved was two, with two people taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday at Roosevelt Boulevard and McDuff Avenue.

The two patients are being treated for minor injuries, JFRD said.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

Update... only 2 cars involved, 2 people transported with minor injuries. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 19, 2020