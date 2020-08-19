x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Rescue crews on scene of 2-vehicle crash in Murray Hill that sent 2 people to the hospital

The two people sent to the hospital have minor injuries, JFRD said in a tweet.
Credit: FCN
Generic Car Image

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is responding to a traffic crash involving two vehicles in Murray Hill.

JFRD initially said in a tweet that the crash involved a mass-casualty incident, with approximately eight vehicles and at least five patients. A second tweet clarified the number of vehicles involved was two, with two people taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday at Roosevelt Boulevard and McDuff Avenue.

The two patients are being treated for minor injuries, JFRD said.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

RELATED: 2 JSO cruisers crash during chase on Westside, suspect still on the run

RELATED: 13-year-old girl dies after tractor-trailer strikes sedan in Columbia County

RELATED: Baymeadows Road exit closed at I-295 northbound due to deadly crash