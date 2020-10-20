16-year-old girl among 3 people killed in crash near Huguenot Memorial Park

Troopers say the three deceased passengers included a 16-year-old girl and two 27-year-old men, all from Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three people were killed Monday evening in a car crash on Heckscher Drive near Huguenot Park in Jacksonville.

Florida Highway Patrol documents state an 18-year-old driver with three passengers lost control of her car as it hydroplaned, causing the car to veer into the oncoming lane.

Troopers said a 59-year-old Fernandina Beach woman driving in the opposite direction collided with the passenger side of the car as it veered into her lane. The report said the car driven by the 18-year-old turned on its side. Sgt. Dylan Bryan said two of the passengers died on the scene.

The two drivers and one passenger were transported to the hospital, where the remaining passenger died that night.

Troopers say the three deceased passengers included a 16-year-old girl and two 27-year-old men, all from Jacksonville.

Reports state the 18-year-old driver has critical injuries and the 59-year-old driver has serious injuries. FHP reports state there have been 44 accidents (not including Monday’s accident) on Heckscher Drive in 2020 with two fatalities. There were 44 accidents in total in 2019.

FHP reports reveal that since 2015, there have been 14 accidents (not including Monday’s accident) in the same area, but 10 of those happened this year.