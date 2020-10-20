At least 3 people die in multi-vehicle crash near Huguenot Memorial Park

The crash happened in the 11000 block of Heckscher Drive, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three people were killed Monday in a head-on crash involving multiple vehicles near Huguenot Memorial Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the 11000 block of Heckscher Drive, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. JFRD reported four people were trapped and later extricated with serious injuries.

FHP said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Later, FHP confirmed two more people died from their injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed, but as of 10:30 p.m., FHP said it is in the process of reopening the roadway.

This is now a triple fatality crash. The third victim passed away at the hospital. We are currently in the process of opening NB and SB lanes of SR 105. — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 20, 2020