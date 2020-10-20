At least 3 people die in multi-vehicle crash near Huguenot Memorial Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three people were killed Monday in a head-on crash involving multiple vehicles near Huguenot Memorial Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened in the 11000 block of Heckscher Drive, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. JFRD reported four people were trapped and later extricated with serious injuries.
FHP said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Later, FHP confirmed two more people died from their injuries.
The cause of the crash has not been disclosed, but as of 10:30 p.m., FHP said it is in the process of reopening the roadway.