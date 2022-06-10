15-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening San Marco daycare shooting

The 15-year-old is facing a second-degree felony charge for sending a written threat to conduct an act of terrorism.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening a shooting at a San Marco day care.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was alerted to the threat after they received a social media tip, according to the arrest report. Multiple law enforcement agencies around the country with "San Marco" in their jurisdiction were on alert because the threat was vague and did not specify a state, initially.

Officials in San Marcos Texas were able to identify the IP address of the device that the threat came from. This information lead police to the Northside of Jacksonville, according to the arrest report. The boy who is suspected of making the threat was found at an apartment complex in the Biscayne area.

The teen's mother told police she had no idea her son was able to post to social media through an Xbox. She allowed police to take the Xbox and a laptop for investigation. Officials also searched the apartment, the JSO report said.