New Jacksonville sheriff to be sworn in Saturday; here's a timeline of events leading to Mike Williams' retirement

Pat Ivey will be sworn in Saturday as interim Jacksonville sheriff in a "private" ceremony. Here's a timeline of events leading to the seat being vacated.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams retired Friday. After being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday to fill the seat, Undersheriff Pat Ivey will be sworn in at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The public and media will not be able to observe this transfer of power, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO told First Coast News on Friday that Ivey's swearing in will be a private event with only his family and a judge.

Williams announced his retirement last week following revelations that he moved to Nassau County last year. Jacksonville's charter states that the sheriff must live in Duval County.

Here's what lead up to the Jacksonville sheriff's seat being vacated:

Timeline of Events:

May 26:

First Coast News' Kailey Tracy spoke with Sheriff Williams one-one-one about gun violence in Jacksonville. She also asked him about selling his Jacksonville home in 2021 asking Williams' if he still lived in Duval County.

"Currently I do not live in Jacksonville and plan to stay outside of Jacksonville in Nassau County when I retire," Williams said.

May 29:

City attorney Jason Teal released a statement in response to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and his residency controversy.

Read the full statement below:

"I am not answering any questions at this time, but I did want you to know that the City Council president has requested a binding legal opinion from me on this subject. I expect to issue the opinion on or before June 1st."

May 31:

The deadline for the binding legal opinion on the Sheriff's residency was extended to June 2.

"That's the absolute deadline," City Council President Sam Newby said "I would rather get it right."

June 1:

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said while at a press conference that he didn't know Sheriff Mike Williams moved to Nassau County prior to the controversy surrounding his residency. Mayor Curry said Sheriff Williams called him after the interview with First Coast News' Kailey Tracy.

June 2:

Sheriff Williams announced his retirement. In a statement, he said he felt a court battle over his residency would "not be good for our community".

Read the sheriff's full statement below:

After Sheriff Williams announced his retirement, the request for the binding legal opinion was rescinded by City Council President Newby. The draft of the legal opinion was released stating that the sheriff's seat was vacated when Williams move out of Duval County.

June 6:

A city council meeting was held to vote on when the election for Jacksonville's new sheriff would be held. The council voted unanimously to hold an August election.

Gov. DeSantis appointed Undersheriff Ivey as the new interim sheriff.

"I think the important thing is continuity to get us through the end of the year, I think Pat is very, very highly regarded, recommended, I think he's going to have respect from people from day one. I think he'll be able to continue the work that the department is doing without having major interruptions," Gov. DeSantis said after appointing Undersheriff Ivey.

Gov. DeSantis also endorsed sheriff candidate T.K. Waters, who plans to step down from his role as JSO's Chief of Investigations to run for sheriff.

"That's my man there. I'm supporting T.K. Waters for the next Jacksonville sheriff. I think he's got a tremendous background. He's been involved at various levels of law enforcement. I think he would really provide excellent leadership for the people of Jacksonville," the governor said while pointing at Waters.

June 10:

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams retires during a private JSO ceremony.

June 11: