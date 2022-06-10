Have you seen him? - JSO searching for man wanted for identity theft

Police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance as they search for 34-year-old Siottis Jackson.

Jackson has an active warrant for identity theft, according to JSO. Police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Jackson allegedly used another person's personal information to take out multiple fraudulent bank loans, adding up to more than $100,000. He is aware of the arrest warrant and is avoiding law enforcement, according to JSO.

If you have any information about Jackson's location, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.