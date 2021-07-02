12 Baptist Health workers head to once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl experience

The NFL will honor 7,500 healthcare workers from across the country who provided care to COVID-19 patients in 2020 with a special tribute at Raymond James Stadium.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday's Super Bowl will be played in front of 22,000 fans, including 7,500 healthcare workers. A dozen of those healthcare heroes are from Baptist Health, and their bus left for Tampa Saturday afternoon.

“I definitely was shocked," said Lance Roxas, a Respiratory Therapist at Baptist Health.

That was Lance Roxas' first reaction after hearing he's one of 12 Baptist Health workers heading to Super Bowl LV

“I really don’t have a favorite, but I want it to be a really good game, a close game. I’m a Jaguars fan at heart," Roxas said.

“I’m so excited to go," Jennifer Bloom said.

Jennifer Bloom is an Assistant Nurse Manager in Baptist Health's intensive care unit.

The NFL will honor healthcare workers like her who provided care to COVID-19 patients in 2020 with a special tribute at Raymond James Stadium.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady play. I’m rooting for the Bucs, so go Bucs! I’m a Jaguars fan, but I’m excited that the Bucs get to play in their hometown," Bloom said. "I think that’s really awesome, and my money’s on them.”

It was a gloomy day outside of TIAA Bank Stadium, but the workers who are going to the Super Bowl say they’re feeling very optimistic and look forward to what’s to come.

“It’s been a rough year, and I’m so excited to be able to go," Bloom said. "This is an opportunity of a lifetime. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to get down there.”

“As a respiratory therapist, we are in the front lines, and it’s nice to be recognized for what we do with fighting the virus," Roxas said.

The group gets a break from working on the front lines and they packed up their luggage and hit the road for the experience of a lifetime.