You don't have to be a Chiefs or 49ers fan to win big this Superbowl weekend.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering 50% off all adoptions Saturday and Sunday, including dogs, cats and even kittens.

Think about it. You'll be able to bond with your new best friend as you watch the big game, or perhaps tune into the Puppy Bowl.

Nothing sounds better than that!

Most adoption fees cover the cost of spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test and monthly flea, tick, and parasite prevention

Adoption hours this weekend are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.