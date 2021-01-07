100 years: 5 fast facts about the Acosta Bridge

It was 100 years ago that Downtown Jacksonville’s first bridge opened, the Acosta Bridge. But how much do you know about it?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Going through Downtown Jacksonville now, it's hard to imagine a time when the only way to cross the river was by ferry.

It was 100 years ago that Jacksonville’s first bridge opened, the Acosta Bridge. But it wasn't always named that and what's with the connection to an elephant at the zoo?

Let's explore, here are five fast facts about the Acosta Bridge.

1) Acosta Bridge wasn't always its name

It was the first bridge in Jacksonville to cross the St. Johns River, so it was simply named the St. Johns River Bridge. It would later be named in 1949 for St. Elmo "Chic" Acosta, the Jacksonville city commissioner who help push the project forward.

2) It was called the "Yellow Monster"

The tolled draw bridge was originally a yellow color and had a tendency to get stuck in the up position and the "Yellow Monster" nickname was born.

3) The elephant connection

St. Elmo "Chic" Acosta may be known for the Acosta Bridge now, but he was involved in several projects in Jacksonville in the 1920's. "He was also known for getting Jacksonville and one of the first municipalities in the nation an elephant," told Emily Lisska with the Jacksonville Historical Society when interviewed about "Chic" Acosta in 2017. The elephant would be named Miss Chic and lived at the Jacksonville Zoo for 40 years.

4) The bridge was renamed

After Acosta's death, State Senator John Mathews made the push through the Florida Legislature to rename the bridge and Governor Fuller Warren did the renaming in 1949. As drivers know now, both would eventually have downtown bridges named after them as well.

5) It's been replaced