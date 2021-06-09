People encouraged to walk Jacksonville bridge after rainbow lights removed during Pride Month

"FDOT forced JTA to not display Pride colors on the Acosta," the event page says. "So, we're going to bring Pride colors to the Acosta..."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 'Walk the Acosta with Pride' event is scheduled to take place Saturday after rainbow lights to celebrate Pride Month on the Acosta Bridge in Jacksonville were removed.

The bridge returned to its traditional blue lighting scheme after just one night due to reported compliance issues.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) told the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) to change the colors of the bridge lighting because it was "out of compliance" with its existing permit.

First Coast News reached out to FDOT for comment, who said questions regarding the bridge's lighting should be referred to JTA.

The event is hosted by Mark Judson, a past contributor to Void Magazine, and will take place at 10 a.m.

"FDOT forced JTA to not display Pride colors on the Acosta," the event page says. "So, we're going to bring Pride colors to the Acosta and walk it with our Pride flags (or drive if the sidewalk isn't available or you aren't able to walk it). Masks encouraged, please."

The St. Elmo W. Acosta Bridge, better known today as the Acosta Bridge, is a 1,645-foot bridge that spans the St. Johns River, connecting Downtown Jacksonville’s Southbank and Northbank.

The Acosta Bridge features the JTA’s dynamic LED lighting system, which the Authority uses to highlight different holidays, awareness campaigns, events and other recognitions throughout the year.

Among the holidays and campaigns, the bridge has been lit for are Christmas, Autism Awareness and even orange and purple to celebrate the Jaguars drafting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

This week, the bridge was scheduled to display rainbow colors the entire month for Pride Month. Here is a list of the scheduled lighting colors for the remainder of the month.