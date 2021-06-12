Hundreds turn out for 'Walk the Acosta with Pride' amid rainbow lights controversy

The Florida Department of Transportation changed the rainbow lights on the Acosta Bridge to blue and then back to rainbow after opposition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of those in the LGBTQ+ community and their allies took action Saturday marching in solidarity on the Acosta Bridge for an event called, 'Walk the Acosta with Pride.'

Organizers said despite the lights turning back to rainbow colors on the bridge, they still wanted to make their voices heard.

Amy Glassman helped to organize and promote the walk.

“We are out here marching for LGBTQ rights," Glassman said. “We had so much good momentum coming into this weekend. Everybody was already excited to come out and walk the bridge, so we decided to use that for a good cause.”

A sea of rainbow flags and even dogs in rainbow outfits filled the bridge Saturday morning.

“There have recently been some anti-trans bills that have been passed in the state preventing trans athletes from participating in sports," Glassman said.

Two other reasons for the walk include commemorating the five-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and celebrating Pride Month.

“I wanted to get involved because I’m from a large gay community, and we didn’t have these issues in Atlanta," Michael Platock said.

Michael Platock marched in the walk and would like to see certain changes in Jacksonville.

“I want to see change, understanding, compassion, all of which I don’t think Jacksonville has," Platock said. "I think they keep us separated and pushed behind closed doors. We’re not going behind closed doors in 2021.”

Most of the participants walked from the Southbank over the Acosta Bridge to the Northbank, and they had a clear message for the community here in Jacksonville.

“We’re here. We’re not going anywhere," Platock said. "We’re not going to lay down and take it.”

“We are going to continue pushing for equality and to make sure the people in our community are treated fairly," Glassman said.

Organizers hope to have more activities for Pride Month. The walk was held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hundreds of people, some with rainbow flags, and even some dogs in rainbow outfits, walked Jacksonville's Acosta Bridge to bring attention to #LGBTQIA issues, the #PulseNightclub 5-year anniversary, and to celebrate #PrideMonth #pride. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/HjPmZVzFpC — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) June 12, 2021

"Walk the Acosta with Pride" in Jacksonville's Southbank is getting ready to start. Participants hope to bring attention to the #LGBTQ community, #Pulse5YearsLater. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/KbsZsBPEws — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) June 12, 2021