1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV crashes in the back of stopped JTA bus

According to JSO, the bus was at a designated stop on Beach Boulevard and had its hazard lights on at the time of the crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed after a crash Friday night involving a JTA bus in the Spring Park area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at about 7:50 p.m., an eastbound JTA bus was stopped at the 4600 block of Beach Boulevard, which is a designated stop. The bus was letting off passengers and did have its hazard lights on.

Meanwhile, an SUV with two people inside crashed into the back of the bus at a high speed, JSO said.

First responders took both the driver and passenger of the SUV to the hospital. According to JSO, the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital while the passenger is in critical condition.

Only one passenger on the bus had a minor injuries.