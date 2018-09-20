A woman was bitten in the hand by what was likely a small shark in Jacksonville Beach Thursday around noon, according to a Jacksonville Beach lifeguard.

The bite occurred near 12th Avenue South and the woman was transported to a local hospital with cuts.

The lifeguard said the victim was in waist deep water or less and the water visibility was low at the time, possibly causing the shark to misidentify its target.

This would mark the first shark bite of the year reported at Jacksonville Beach.

© 2018 WTLV