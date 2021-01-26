Watch Live: Police give details after 'observant citizen' finds missing 2-year-old Jacksonville boy

Police say the boy was found safe thanks to an observant citizen.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has safely located a two-year-old boy that went missing in the area of St. Johns Bluff Road South Tuesday morning.

JSO may be giving details about the situation shortly. Watch live below. **The main story continues after the video.

Prior to being located, patrol officers responded to the area of 3700 Saint Johns Bluff Road South in reference to the missing child. The caller told police that they arrived at the home to find the door open and the child no longer in the residence.

First Coast News is working to learn more about the circumstances that led up to the disappearance and how exactly the boy was found.