Death investigation underway after two found dead inside Kingsland home

KINGSLAND, Ga. — The Kingsland Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead inside their home during a welfare check on Sunday.

Police say they responded to a home on Briarwood Circle on Sunday around 3:56 p.m. The caller told police that they hadn't heard from the residents since October of 2020.

Upon arrival to the residence, officers say they forced entry and located the two residents, ages 80 and 66, inside the home dead.

Based on the evidence, police say at this time it does not appear foul play was involved.