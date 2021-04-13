Publix halts use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine following CDC, FDA announcement

Instead of using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Publix only administer the two-dose Moderna vaccine until further notice.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Publix announced Tuesday it is suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This is in response to the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration of rare side effects that the vacicne could cause blood clots.

Instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Publix will only offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. People can make an appointment to receive the two-dose vaccine by following this link.

Both the CDC and FDA issued a joint statement acknowledging a rare side effect that the vaccine could cause harmful blood clots. So far, six cases of the side effect are documented. All six cases involve women between 18 and 48. One of the six women has died as a result of the blood clot.

People who experience severe headaches, abdominal pains, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should call their health care provider.