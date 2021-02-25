New COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Edward Waters College

A total of six permanent sites will open across the state, including one at the college.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More permanent vaccination sites are coming to Florida, said Governor Ron DeSantis during a news conference at Edward Waters College Thursday morning.

"...Again the goal here is to be able to reach out anyone who may fall through the cracks, who isn't necessarily have access to a retail pharmacy or not necessarily a hospital," said DeSantis.

The vaccinations at the college began Thursday and appointments can be made online by following this link. DeSantis said that roughly 200 vaccines will be available per day.

DeSantis also talked about vaccination numbers on the First Coast.

He said data suggests that in Duval County more than 55% of all seniors have received a shot. In St. Johns County he says 75% have received a shot, with Nassau at 67% and Clay at 54%

He says these percentages may be even higher due to the delay in reporting. The state average is 50%.

Also in attendance at the news conference was Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr.

"Hope is alive and hope is alive because of a plan and a strategy," said Curry. "People are being vaccinated...Thank God we live in Florida. Schools are open businesses are operating in a safe and responsible way. And we are at a tipping point I believe in the near future to turning the corner and getting back to a sense of normalcy."

Last week DeSantis gave details about new federal COVID-19 vaccination site opening at the Gateway Mall on Norwood Avenue next month.

The site will open March 3 and will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release from DeSantis' office.