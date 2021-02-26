COVID-19 vaccines now available at all Publix pharmacies in Florida

Publix is opening its online reservation system for appointments at all 730 of its in-store Florida pharmacies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Publix is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at all of its in-store Florida pharmacies.

Appointment scheduling starts Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 a.m., the company said in a news release.

“We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need.”

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently and will continue to be provided to individuals ages 65 and older.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system here.

The company said appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The online reservation system opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies.

Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity, the company said.

Customers with appointments for their second dose should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.

Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance cards to their scheduled appointment. Additionally, Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to bring their driver’s license or Social Security number.