How to get your 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose at Regency Square Mall site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Many of you have told First Coast News' Vaccine Team you're having trouble scheduling an appointment for your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run Regency Square Mall site, but don't worry: You don't need an appointment.

Patients who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between Jan. 20 and Jan. 25 at the Regency Square Mall who have not been scheduled for a second dose can go to the mall with their CDC card and photo ID any day between 3 and 4:30 p.m. to receive the second dose.

According to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, all eligible individuals will be contacted via phone, text or email for second-dose scheduling as appointments become available.

The COVID-19 testing site at the former Sears store at Regency Square Mall became a location for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine last month. The site is able to schedule about 1,000 appointments per day.

People must book an appointment to receive the vaccine. To book an appointment, you need to call 1-866-200-3762.