City offers extra opportunity for second dose of vaccine at Mandarin, Lane Wiley

No appointment is necessary.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A make-up day will be offered to individuals who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Mandarin and Lane Wiley Senior Centers this week.

People who missed their appointment for the second shot at Mandarin Senior Center must return to the senior center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday. No appointment is necessary.

On Friday, a make-up day will be offered to individuals who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Lane Wiley Senior Center and missed their second shot. Individuals must return to the senior center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.