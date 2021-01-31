What You Need to Know: Duval County to begin administering second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday

You do not need to make an appointment to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County will begin administering the second dose of the COVID-19 Monday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, as well as Lane Wiley and Mandarin senior centers in Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Department of Health - Duval County, people who received their first dose at Prime Osborn will begin returning to Prime Osborn Monday for their second dose.

People should not make an appointment to receive their second dose. Instead, they will receive the second dose exactly 28 days after receiving the first dose. The time will be the same as the time of their appointment for the first dose.

For example, if you had your first dose on Jan. 4 at 3 p.m., you will have your appointment to receive the second dose on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.

The date and time of appointments should be on the back of your vaccine card.

People who received their first dose at Lane Wiley or Mandarin senior centers should go to the same senior center you received your first dose. You do not need to set up an appointment. However, you must arrive at the time associated with the first letter of the your last name:

A – D: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

9 a.m. - 10 a.m. E – H: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. I – L: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. M – P: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Q – T: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. U – W: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. X – Z: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

For example, if your last name begins with a B, you will need to arrive between 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. If your name begins with an R, you will need to arrive between 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Those who cannot make the specified time should come between 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. to receive your second dose.

Remember, you must receive your second dose 28 days after receiving the first.

The health department said to receive the second dose, people should bring their vaccine card and photo ID to their appointment. If you lost your COVID-19 vaccine card, the health department said you can still get the second dose.

Appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are available at the Regency Mall location. To schedule an appointment to receive the first dose, call 866-200-3762.