Health Department prepares Prime Osborn Center for second round of COVID-19 vaccines

The state-run COVID-19 vaccine will reopen in February, but not for new appointments.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Many are anxious to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, the Prime Osborn Convention Center will reopen for those shots. If you got your first dose here the state health department is asking you to come back to this site instead of going to a different one.

Marion Linda from Jacksonville said it was tough getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. She says she called on the first day appointments were available to residents 65 or older.

“It was re-dial, re-dial, I think probably on try 200, and I think people have gotten worse than that, I got through,” Linda recalls.

She felt fine after the first dose and is excited to do more after getting the second.

“Maybe go to a restaurant which I haven’t done in a year, maybe see my kids or grandkids,” Linda said.

Linda’s appointment is scheduled for Monday.

The Duval County Health Department is asking people to bring their COVID-19 vaccine card and a photo ID.

If you lost your COVID-19 vaccine card the Health Department says you can still get the second dose.

Only second doses will be available as the Prime Osborn Center is not taking new appointments.

Linda hopes the wait to get the second dose will be short like her first time.

‘I did not so far have any reaction at all…I would encourage people to go get the shot,” Linda said.

The Duval County Health Department says more than 15,000 people got at least one dose of their covid-19 vaccine at the Prime Osborn.

The site will be open Monday through Friday for the second dose.