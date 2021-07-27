Ascension St. Vincent to require all employees to get vaccinated

The deadline for employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be Nov. 12, which goes along with the hospital's influenza vaccination requirement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent announced Tuesday it will require all employees to be vaccinated, according to a news release.

The vaccination requirement extends beyond those who provide direct patient care and includes anyone employed by Ascension subsidiaries as well volunteers and vendors entering into Ascension facilities.

Remote workers are also covered under the mandate, according to the hospital.

"Tens of thousands of Ascension associates have already been vaccinated with the available vaccines, as have millions of people across the country and the world," the hospital's statement says. "But we must do more to overcome this pandemic as we provide safe environments for those we serve."

The deadline for employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be Nov. 12, which goes along with the hospital's influenza vaccination requirement.

Exceptions may be made for employees who have medical conditions or strongly-held religious beliefs.

Ascension is just the latest hospital on the First Coast to announce a vaccine requirement.

On Monday, the Mayo Clinic announced it would require its employees to be vaccinated.