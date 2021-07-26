Mayo Clinic requiring COVID vaccination for all employees

"Our patients expect to be safe when they come to Mayo Clinic, and we need to do everything we can to protect everybody." - Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president, CEO

Mayo Clinic is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or complete a declination process by Sept. 17, the company stated in an article on its website.

"We are proud of our staff's high vaccination rates and are grateful that the vast majority have embraced the opportunity to get vaccinated," Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic's president and CEO, stated in the article. "Our patients expect to be safe when they come to Mayo Clinic, and we need to do everything we can to protect everybody."