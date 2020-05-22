Reopening Northeast Florida: St. Augustine microbreweries, tattoo parlors cleared to open with restrictions

Microbreweries and tattoo parlors have received approval to open with some restrictions in at least some parts of the state.

The City of St. Augustine announced the news Friday, citing a “recent regulatory interpretation” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Although the interpretation came from the state, the city did not clarify whether the order applies only to St. Augustine or to the entire state.

Under the provisions, microbreweries that offer food on site, or partner with a food truck or an adjacent restaurant are permitted to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on site.

Those microbreweries must follow the restrictions that apply to other restaurants, which include social distancing of at least six feet, no bar seating and a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

Tattoo parlors, meanwhile, are allowed to open with specific restrictions, including masks for employees and a 15-minute window between all appointments. Group appointments are not permitted.

They are also subject to state cosmetology guidelines.

Both types of businesses were previously excluded from the “full phase one” announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which permitted most restaurants and retail establishments to open with 50 percent capacity earlier this week.