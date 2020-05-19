List: What we know about local efforts to reopen short-term rentals

Gov. Ron DeSantis said short-term rental policies will be handled on a county-by-county basis. Here's what our local counties are doing so far.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Florida's Phase 1 of reopening progresses through more lenient steps for businesses to broaden their services, the process for reopening short-term rentals will be up to each county to determine.

That's according to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said the state will allow counties submit proposals on reopening the rentals, which must then be approved by the state. Currently, rentals must be handled on a 30-day basis.

On the First Coast, county plans for reopening rentals are beginning to emerge. Here's what we know right now about what our local counties are doing.

DUVAL COUNTY

The City of Jacksonville has applied for limited reopening of short-term rentals. The plan calls for a 10-person occupancy limit in rentals and encourages social distancing with steps such as staggered arrival times for guests.

NASSAU COUNTY

Nassau County is also going after a 10-person occupancy limit. The county's plan calls for visitors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or Louisiana to quarantine themselves for 14 days. The proposal also calls for 18 hours of wait time and cleaning between one guest's departure and the next guest's arrival.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

St. Johns County's proposal requires reservations be longer than the 14-day quarantine period laid out by DeSantis. Guests who break quarantine could face criminal penalties. The proposal also requires a full 24-hour period between guests and calls for strict personal protective equipment usage. The county's plan requires hosts to remove soft items like pillows and blankets from short-term rental properties.