Parents want more transparency about COVID-19 cases in schools

Parents in Camden County shared emails with First Coast News from employees in the school district talking about a teacher who tested positive before the first day.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Parents want transparency from a local school district.

Several parents tell First Coast News they've heard of positive cases, but we have yet to get any confirmation from the school district. Camden County was the first district on the First Coast to reopen on Aug. 4.

Parent Cheryl Honeycutt says hundreds of people in the district - parents and staff - have reached out to her after she spoke up at a school board meeting. She was sent two emails, which she shared with First Coast News, one from St. Marys Elementary principal and the other from a teacher who says she tested positive.

We have reached out to the principal, but we have not heard back.

The emails are time stamped on Aug. 4 before the start of the first day of school for Camden County students. Principal Dr. Robert Narvell wrote “As many of you are aware, one of our own” – the next words are redacted – “has tested positive for COVID-19. Please keep her and family in your prayers as they stay home for the next several days. Wear your mask.”

A parent in Camden Co. sent me these emails. They were sent on Aug. 4th hours BEFORE the 1st day of school. 1 is from the principal of St. Marys Elementary saying 1 of their own has #COVID19. Parents reached out to me saying they want the district to be more transparent. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/3HTigpVKbC — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) August 14, 2020

The email from the teacher is addressed to the parents of her students. She writes that she has COVID-19 and won’t be returning to school at this time. Her name and email address were redacted before we received copies.

Honeycutt says the district is lacking in transparency and communication about this positive case and others that she has heard about.

“It breaks all of our hearts that the schools are doing this. They’re not notifying people. They’re not taking the safety precautions that we need to take," she said.

Since our interview with Honeycutt, the district decided to implement a mask mandate beginning Monday, Aug. 17.

Honeycutt, as well as other parents, have told First Coast News that they deserve to be notified about the cases even if they have not been in contact with the person who is positive.

“These kids and teachers and staff go home every night, they shop in our stores, the spread there – I fear is going to be like a fire," said Honeycutt.