"I need more than 4 free COVID tests from the government, what do I do?"

Americans can order up to four at-home tests per residential address, to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Wednesday, you can officially order four at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests from the federal government that can be shipped directly to your door.

It's part of the Biden administration's initiative to get more tests into the hands of Americans as the highly contagious Omicron variant surges across the country.

The website, COVIDTests.gov, features a link for Americans to order up to four at-home tests per residential address, to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Tests are also available to be delivered to U.S. Territories and overseas military and diplomatic addresses.

But what if you live in a large family and need more than four tests?

Unfortunately, to promote broad access, the website says the initial program will only allow four individual tests per residential address.

However, there are numerous other options to get tested for free, including over 20,000 free testing sites across the country.