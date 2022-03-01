List: COVID-19 hospitalization numbers on the First Coast

Most experts say the spike is due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Within the past three weeks, roughly half a million people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the Department of Health.

With 298,455 new cases in just one week, the numbers more than doubled those of the previous week.

Here are some of the latest hospitalization numbers along the First Coast.

UF Health Jacksonville

As of Jan. 4, there are 82 COVID patients at UF Health Jacksonville, with 15 in the ICU.

Baptist Health

As of Jan. 4, Baptist has 111 COVID-19 patients, with 10 in ICU and 5 are children. Of the 5 in Wolfson Children's hospital, 0 are in ICU.

Mayo Clinic

As of Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, Mayo Clinic in Florida has seen a 60% increase of COVID-19 positive in-patients compared to the week prior, December 27, 2021. They do not treat pediatric patients at Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Flagler Health

As of Jan. 4, there are 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Flagler Heath.

Memorial Hospital and Orange Park Medical Center

Given the change in numbers with each admission and discharge, the facilities won't be sharing hospitalization numbers at this time.

