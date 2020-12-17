Memorial Hospital Jacksonville administers first round of Pfizer vaccine

The hospital says its frontline healthcare workers received the vaccine first, including nurses, physicians, clinical staff and employees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Memorial Hospital Jacksonville began its first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday morning.

Memorial Hospital joins other First Coast hospitals that have been administering vaccines since the beginning of the week.

One hundred healthcare workers at UF Health received the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. UF Health initially received about 10,000 doses of the vaccine Tuesday and distributed those to other regional hospitals.