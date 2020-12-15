UF Health vaccinates 100 healthcare workers Tuesday in Jacksonville

The hospital expects to get 10,000 doses of the vaccine Tuesday and will distribute those to other regional hospitals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — History will be made again this week as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Jacksonville.

One hundred health care workers at UF Health will get the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

UF Health plans to vaccinate 2,000 workers across their network this week.

The hospital was one of just three in Florida that got the vaccine Monday. At UF Health they say the initial rollout went smoothly.

Governor Ron Desantis spoke in Tampa shortly after, saying the exact number of Pfizer vaccine doses the state may get is unclear.

"We were going to get 179,000 this week," Desantis said. "But then we were going to get several hundred thousand each the next two weeks of the Pfizer. Right now we don't know. They have kind of dialed it back. I think they're working through some production issues."

First Coast News is working to find out why there may be fewer doses than expected.

DeSantis hopes to receive about 365,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week. The FDA reviews the Moderna vaccine Thursday.

UF Health staff who want the vaccine are signing up through an employee portal. Health care workers say they feel relieved and hopeful about this turning point in the pandemic, but that it is not time to let their guard down against COVID-19.