Watch Live: Mayor Curry provides updated COVID-19 vaccine information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to hold a news conference Thursday regarding updated COVID-19 vaccination information.

Curry is expected to provide information about changes at two COVID-19 testing sites and his plans to expand vaccine distribution to Jacksonville’s most vulnerable citizens.

On Monday, Curry and Department of Health staff said they are working to iron out details regarding scheduling issues, the arrival of additional vaccines and when they will be made available.

"We understand this frustration, people are scared and they want this vaccine," said Curry.