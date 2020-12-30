'Confusing' COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Jacksonville, some being turned away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — **First Coast News was initially informed that the Department of Health would be hosting a press conference at 9AM. That time was later moved to 11AM. We have now learned the department will not be speaking.
A line formed at the Prime Osborn Convention Center Wednesday morning with about a hundred people showing up in hopes they would be able to get inoculated.
However, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reportedly turned many people away who did have appointments. First Coast News has reached out to JSO to confirm this but have not heard back.
Our team spoke with a first responder from Jacksonville Beach who said that his supervisor told them they could show up and be let in. Zach Watson said he was turned away and described the scene outside Prime Osborn as "confusing."
Dozens of people reported issues with the Florida Department of Health phone number while trying to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
A representative from the Florida Department of Health Duval County told First Coast News that COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 65 years of age and older would be available starting Wednesday and that people could make an appointment by calling 904-253-1140.
However, many people are reporting busy signals or dropped calls.
The Health Department tells First Coast News that the issues with the appointment phone number are due to an influx of calls at one time and are encouraging people to keep trying.
This is a developing story. Stay with us as we continue to update.
The Health Department says that all patients arriving for an appointment must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. Patients will not be allowed to use the bathroom during their appointment.
Only healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff and people 65 and older may schedule an appointment.
Those not eligible for an appointment are encouraged to follow the Department of Health Duval County for updates.
The CDC recently recommended that the next priority group for vaccinations would be individuals 75 and older along with essential workers.