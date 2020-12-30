'Confusing' COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Jacksonville, some being turned away

A heavy line has started to form at the Prime Osborn Convention Center with about a hundred people showing up in hopes they will be able to get inoculated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — **First Coast News was initially informed that the Department of Health would be hosting a press conference at 9AM. That time was later moved to 11AM. We have now learned the department will not be speaking.

A line formed at the Prime Osborn Convention Center Wednesday morning with about a hundred people showing up in hopes they would be able to get inoculated.

However, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reportedly turned many people away who did have appointments. First Coast News has reached out to JSO to confirm this but have not heard back.

Our team spoke with a first responder from Jacksonville Beach who said that his supervisor told them they could show up and be let in. Zach Watson said he was turned away and described the scene outside Prime Osborn as "confusing."

Dozens of people reported issues with the Florida Department of Health phone number while trying to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A representative from the Florida Department of Health Duval County told First Coast News that COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 65 years of age and older would be available starting Wednesday and that people could make an appointment by calling 904-253-1140.

However, many people are reporting busy signals or dropped calls.

The Health Department tells First Coast News that the issues with the appointment phone number are due to an influx of calls at one time and are encouraging people to keep trying.

@JSOPIO officers at Prime Osborn are turning people away who do not have appts. Still waiting on official word from Duval @HealthyFla. @CityofJax and JEA workers (some who drove from St. Johns Co) say they got emails yesterday that didn’t say anything about making appts. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/IWnYdmbHuh — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) December 30, 2020

The Health Department says that all patients arriving for an appointment must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. Patients will not be allowed to use the bathroom during their appointment.

Only healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff and people 65 and older may schedule an appointment.

Those not eligible for an appointment are encouraged to follow the Department of Health Duval County for updates.

The CDC recently recommended that the next priority group for vaccinations would be individuals 75 and older along with essential workers.