Mayor Curry extends Jacksonville mask mandate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry extended the city's mask mandate in public places Saturday for another 30 days to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The extended mandate will expire on Jan. 25.

According to the mandate, people must wear a face mask or a form of face covering in public spaces when they are not able to maintain social distance.

The mandate is for everyone 6 and older, but there are some exclusions, including people who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask. In that case, you’re asked to try and always stay 6 feet from others.

Another exclusion is if a face mask prevents someone from receiving service at a business, including eating at a restaurant, receiving a haircut or receiving care at the dentist's office.

The mandate allows businesses to remove anyone not wearing a mask unless they fall under one of the exceptions.