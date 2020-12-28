Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday

JFRD Chief Keith Powers says while the vaccine won’t be required, he does hope all 1,600-plus JFRD personnel get the vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First responders with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department received doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

JFRD Chief Keith Powers says while the vaccine won’t be required, he does hope that all 1,600-plus JFRD personnel get the vaccine. The companies went through the Prime Osborn Convention Center to get inoculated.

Powers says he and IAFF Local 122 Firefighters Union President Randy Wyse were among 20 to 25 firefighters who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday.

“It’s going to take place over about six days, we want to do about 25 percent of the department a day because we still have to respond on runs and keep coverage maintained in the city while we’re bringing them down here to get their vaccinations,” Powers said.