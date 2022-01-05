Surge in COVID cases forces some Jacksonville restaurants to close, while other struggle to adapt

Business owners are facing staffing shortages and fewer customers, all while trying to ensure the safety of their employees and guests.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The nation is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, but the impacts are clearly visible right here on the First Coast.

Owners at the 1748 Bakehouse were hopeful they could return to 100% capacity, but the current COVID spike is putting those plans on hold.

“So we have three tables that we have never put back in," Allison D'Aurizio, Co-owner of 1748 Bakehouse, said.

Due to COVID, the restaurant is staying at 50% capacity. Employees and guests are required to wear face masks. COVID has also caused staffing shortages that owners fear could force the shop to close.

“We haven’t had to shut down yet, but if we get a positive test while people have worked a shift, we’ll close," D'Aurizio said.

They are not the only Jacksonville restaurant feeling the impact. The Jax Beach Brunch Haus has been closed since Monday.

In a message on the company’s Facebook they pointed to the “rise in positive cases of COVID-19 and its variant,” as the reason.

At the Bakehouse, D'Aurizio says she's made many changes ---Including take out orders and online menus, and she is preparing for the WORST.