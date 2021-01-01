List: Where to get a COVID-19 test, vaccine, antibodies and a booster shot on the First Coast

Coronavirus is still present in our community. Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 testing, vaccines and more.

FLORIDA, USA — Table of Contents

Is my child are eligible for a vaccine?

Where can I get antibody treatment?

Who's qualified for a booster shot and where do I get one?

Notice something missing? Email VaccineTeam@Firstcoastnews.com

Where to get a COVID-19 test in North Florida

Duval County - Free COVID-19 Testing

There are two Duval County Health Department locations offering free COVID-19 testing. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Emmett Reed Community Center located at 1093 W. 6th St., Jacksonville

Cuba Hunter Community Center located at 4380 Bedford Rd. Jacksonville

There are three city-funded locations offering free COVID-19 testing. Hours vary.

Lane Wiley Senior Center located at 6710 Wiley Road, 32210. Hours for COVID-19 testing will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center located at 4545 Moncrief Road, 32209. Hours for COVID-19 testing will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

located at 4545 Moncrief Road, 32209. Hours for COVID-19 testing will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beaches Location (former Kmart) - located at 540 Atlantic Boulevard, 32266. Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Closed from 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m. daily. More information can be found here.

Baker County Free Testing - Free COVID-19 Antibody Testing - Baker Rural Health Clinic - COVID-19 Antibody Testing. Baker Rural Health Clinic is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing during regular hours of operation by appointment only. If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please call (904) 653-4700 ext. 5001 or ext. 5002.

Bradford County Free Testing - Free COVID-19 Testing - Bradford County Fair Grounds - Located at 2300 N Temple Av., Starke, FL 32091. Testing available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drive-thru, picture ID required. No physician’s order required and no appointment required.

Clay County Free Testing - Free COVID-19 Testing

Clay Department of Health - Bear Run Clinic is located 3229 Bear Run Boulevard, Orange Park. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. An appointment is required. Call 904-272-3177 to schedule.

- Bear Run Clinic is located 3229 Bear Run Boulevard, Orange Park. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. An appointment is required. Call 904-272-3177 to schedule. COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment at Omega Park, located at 4317 CR 218, Middleburg, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning this Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Individuals will need to show proof of identification and insurance information. Patients without insurance can still be tested at no cost, but proof of identification is still required. Appointments are highly encouraged, but walk-ups are welcome. Be wary of the weather and heat the day you plan to visit. Call 888-702-9042 for assistance.

Flagler County Free Testing - DOH Testing - Across from Airport Professional Building located at 120 Airport Road in the field on the way to the Flagler Executive Airport (look for the tents.) Testing is offered atleast two days a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments are encouraged by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

This is a drive-through operation.

St. Johns County Free Testing - Nomi Health/St. Johns County COVID-19 Testing Site - Free COVID-19 testing between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., seven days a week, beginning Monday, August 16. Signs will be posted directing traffic to the Wind Mitigation Building near the St. Johns County Agricultural Center, located at 3111 Agricultural Center Dr. The site will provide PCR and rapid (antigen) COVID-19 tests for those 12 months and older, but recipients may only choose one. There is no appointment necessary to receive a COVID-19 test, and insurance is not required. Additionally, you do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

Downtown St. Augustine - In partnership with Flagler Health+, the City and Ivy Medical. Drive - through at S. Castillo Dr., North end of the Parking Garage. Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 1:30 pm. Free of charge. Pre-register on the Flagler Health+ Anywhere app.

In partnership with Flagler Health+, the City and Ivy Medical. Drive - through at S. Castillo Dr., North end of the Parking Garage. Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 1:30 pm. Free of charge. Pre-register on the Flagler Health+ Anywhere app. SR 16 in St. Johns County: In partnership with St. Johns County and Nomi Health. St. Johns County Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Drive. Daily, 7 am - 4 pm. Free of charge. Appointments not necessary, but strongly encouraged.

Union County - Testing is available at 495 E Main St, Lake Butler, FL on Monday through Friday. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon. You must go inside the building to be tested. You can register here, but it’s not necessary.

Where to get a COVID-19 test in South Georgia

Free Testing - Georgia Department of Health is partnering with Mako Medical to offer free COVID-19 testing events across Georgia. There are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address. The test is a PCR test done by an anterior nares or mid-nasal swab. Click here for a list of sites.

Commercial Testing - Find a commercial COVID-19 testing site, that may or may not be free depending on your insurance. Click here for a map or one closest to you.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Florida

Veterans - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is now offering the COVID-19 vaccination to veterans who receive care at the VA and are in certain professions. Qualifying veterans may receive the COVID-19 vaccination at no cost. For more information, please visit this website.

Homebound Individuals - If you, or someone you know is homebound and wants the vaccine, email HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com to set up an appointment. Also, Agape Health Jax offers homebound visits, call 904-993-1886.

Duval County - Anyone in Duval County can get a free or reduced-cost ride to a COVID-19 vaccination site from the Jacksonville Transportation Authority. For more information, click here.

Duval County Public Schools - Duval County Public Schools is working with the Department of Health to give employees and students easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information click here.

Clay County - Individuals can go to Alert.ClayCountyGov.com to schedule an appointment.

Flagler County - Health department offers the Pfizer vaccine Mondays (Ages 5 and older) at its main office between 3:30pm and 6 pm. Testing is available two mornings week across from 120 Airport Road. (Note: this is a drive-through operation.) Moderna boosters are available three days a week at the same location.

Putnam - Visit the DOH-Putnam’s website at http://putnam.floridahealth.gov/. For those who do not have internet access, they can call the Putnam County COVID-19 Call Center at (386) 329-1904 and select option #1. The line will be operational each weekday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in South Georgia

Brantley County - Residents in Brantley County, along with all counties in the Southeast Health District, are being offered the vaccine. To get the vaccine, eligible residents must set up an appointment by calling 1-855-473-4374. Once they set up an appointment, they must fill out a form that can be be found online.

Charlton County - Residents in Charlton County, along with all counties in the Southeast Health District, are being offered the vaccine. To get the vaccine, eligible residents must set up an appointment by calling 1-855-473-4374. Once they set up an appointment, they must fill out a form that can be be found online.

Glynn County - Southeast Georgia Health System is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents meeting current eligibility criteria at their Brunswick and Kingsland Vaccine Clinics. Appointments can be scheduled online here.More information is also available at www.gachd.org/covidvaccine/

Pierce County - Residents in Pierce County, along with all counties in the Southeast Health District, are being offered the Moderna vaccine. To get the vaccine, eligible residents must set up an appointment by calling 1-855-473-4374. Once they set up an appointment, they must fill out a form that can be be found online. More information is also available at https://www.sehdph.org/covid-19.

Ware County - To get the vaccine, eligible residents must set up an appointment by calling 1-855-473-4374. Once they set up an appointment, they must fill out a form that can be be found online.

Where can I get antibody treatment?

Monoclonal antibody therapy can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death in high-risk patients who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. These treatments are widely available in Florida.

Treatment is free and vaccination status does not matter. If you are 12 years and older and are at high risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, you are eligible for this treatment.

In clinical trials, monoclonal antibody treatment showed a 70% reduction in hospitalization and death.

For high-risk patients who have been exposed to someone with COVID19, Regeneron can give you temporary immunity to decrease your odds of catching the infection by over 80%.

Georgia: If you live in Geogia, you must meet certain requirements to get the antibody treatment

Requirements:

Test positive for COVID-19

12 Years of age of older (and at least 88 lbs)

Greater risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. 65 years of age or older Overweight (body mass index over 25) Pregnancy Chronic kidney disease Diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2) Weakened immune system Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment Cardiovascular disease/hypertension Chronic lung disease Sickle cell disease Neurodevelopmental disorders Medical-related technological dependence



If you believe you qualify, talk to your doctor or healthcare provider about getting the monoclonal antibody infusion.

Is my child are eligible for a vaccine?

Children 5 to 11 can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC director signed off on the recommendation. As a result, more than 28 million children are now able to receive their vaccines.

Most children can receive their vaccine at the same place that adult vaccines are offered.

You should also check with your child’s healthcare provider about whether they offer COVID-19 vaccination.

The CDC says although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 compared with adults, children can

Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19

Get very sick from COVID-19

Have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19

Spread COVID-19 to others

Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with children without underlying medical conditions.

Who's qualified for a booster shot?

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC says booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

The CDC says millions of people are newly eligible to receive a booster shot and will benefit from additional protection.