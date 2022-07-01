Jacksonville COVID-19 testing sites to operate through summer of 2022

The increased demand led city leaders to increase funding for the city-sponsored COVID-19 testing sites, allowing them to stay open through the summer.

The City of Jacksonville is dedicating additional funding for its COVID-19 testing sites, city leaders announced Tuesday.

"Due to increasing demand, we have identified additional funding to increase the testing capacity at the City of Jacksonville testing sites. Location hours will remain the same, but this additional funding will allow sites to stay in operation through the summer," Mayor Curry said in a news release. "It is crucial that citizens have the opportunity to access testing to help fight the spread of COVID-19."

The testing sites will continue to be operated by Agape Family Health and Telescope Health, according to the release.

The testing locations include the following:

Lane Wiley Senior Center

6710 Wiley Rd. – 32210

Testing, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PCR testing only)

Vaccines, seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (includes pediatrics and boosters)

4545 Moncrief Rd. – 32209

Testing, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PCR testing only)

Vaccines, seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (includes pediatrics and boosters)

540 Atlantic Blvd. – 32266

Rapid and PCR testing, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are also two locations for testing and vaccines that are operated by the Duval County Department of Health, the Emmett Reed Community Center and the Cuba Hunter Community Center.