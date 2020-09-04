JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Health care workers in need of a place to rest between shifts, isolate to protect their families or be closer to their place of work can take advantage of a free hotel room from Embassy Suites Jacksonville.

The hotel said it was inspired by the Hilton and American Express partnership to roll out a nationwide program donating up to 1 million free room nights to front-line medical personnel leading the fight against COVID-19. That's why Embassy Suites is dedicating an entire floor of the hotel for Jacksonville health care workers at no charge through the end of April, with the potential to be extended for a longer period.

The free room offer begins Friday. It is valid at the Embassy Suites Jacksonville Baymeadows location at 9300 Baymeadows Road.

If you would like more information, you can call the hotel at 904-731-3555.

The partnership between Hilton and American Express begins Monday, and offers rooms at no charge for doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other medical staff. That runs through the end of May.

Hilton is working with 10 professional associations that collectively represent more than 1 million health care workers to provide access to the program. It's meant to support people who might otherwise have had to spend their own money for a place to stay.

The American College of Emergency Physicians' president said the free rooms will be a welcome relief for the thousands of medical staff enduring long hours under challenging circumstances.

Rooms will be available at several different hotel brands under the Hilton flag, including Hampton by Hilton, Garden Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton and others. Hotel staff will receive additional training on health and safety measures to make sure they and their guests well-being is protected.

The following organizations will provide their networks with further details about booking rooms through this program, which is currently planned to cover stays from April 13 through May 31.

American Association of Critical Care Nurses

American College of Emergency Physicians

American Hospital Association

American Nurses Association

Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association

Emergency Nurses Association

National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians

Society of Critical Care Medicine

Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants

Society of Hospital Medicine

