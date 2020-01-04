JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we start a new month, you might be looking to change or cancel some of your plans.

Airlines, rental car companies and other travel-related industries have started to amend their policies.

Wednesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced a safer-at-home order with no end date, and that may have you thinking about plans or trips.

For some destinations, the decision to cancel or reschedule may have already been made for you. Many carriers are canceling service to some of the hot-bed areas of the country.

If you’ve got a ticket for later this month or into May perhaps, it could be time to revise your plans.

Looking at carriers out of JAX: American, United, Delta, JetBlue and Southwest will let you rebook without a fee. Note you can only do that once after you cancel, so if you don’t know the date of new travel yet, don’t pick a random new flight. The value of your ticket can be applied to future travel.

Several U.S. senators have drafted letters to the airlines asking to refund money, not just apply a credit later. Airline executives have not responded.

Rental car companies also flexing policies. Some, like Hertz, are waiving change and cancellation fees. You’d just need to apply the balance to future rentals if you’ve prepaid.

In cases of hotels, you may be able to get a refund as in many states these have been ordered closed.

With those cases and all others, the best bet is to look at which company you have the reservation with and check their website for updated policies.

RELATED: Jacksonville native stuck in Peru as nation closes its borders due to COVID-19

RELATED: Camden County implements mandatory curfew, traffic checkpoints

RELATED: What you should know about Florida's stay-at-home order