Glynn County Sheriff's Office loses shift commander to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Glynn County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of their own this week after the passing of one of its shift commanders.

Deputies say she was a 16-year veteran of the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

"With a heavy heart we wish to inform the citizens of Glynn County that we lost Lt. Stephanie Shuman early this morning," posted the department on Facebook. "Lt. Shuman was a shift commander with the Glynn County Detention Division."

Deputies confirmed she died from complications related to COVID-19.

"Please remember her family during this heartbreaking time and coworkers as we continue to do our duties," said Sheriff E. Neal Jump. "She will be dearly missed by all of us."